Contrasting Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) and Waters (WAT)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE: BIO) and Waters (NYSE:WAT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock and Waters, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock 0 1 4 0 2.80 Waters 1 10 6 0 2.29

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has a consensus price target of $298.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.69%. Waters has a consensus price target of $206.53, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Given Waters’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waters is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Risk & Volatility

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Waters has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock and Waters’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock $2.16 billion 4.19 $122.24 million $4.10 74.12 Waters $2.31 billion 6.83 $20.31 million $7.49 26.87

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waters. Waters is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock 34.32% 3.84% 2.67% Waters 1.14% 25.80% 12.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Waters shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waters beats Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for use in various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by life sciences, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class A Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.