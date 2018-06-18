Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

Bonterra Energy traded down $0.12, reaching $12.11, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679. The firm has a market cap of $403.37 million, a PE ratio of 93.15 and a beta of -0.57. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1.03%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

