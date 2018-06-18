Booking (PCLN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Booking (NASDAQ:PCLN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Booking earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.661703353746 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Booking traded down $1.38, reaching $1,905.64, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 562,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,161. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,612.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2,067.99.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc provides online travel and related services to consumers and local partners. It operates Booking.com that connects travelers with various selection of incredible places to stay; priceline.com, one-stop- shop for hotel rooms, rental cars, airline tickets, vacation packages, and cruises; and KAYAK, a search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information.

