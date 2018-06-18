ValuEngine Lowers BRAMBLES Ltd/S (BXBLY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRAMBLES Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, June 1st.

BRAMBLES Ltd/S traded up $0.05, reaching $13.62, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 52,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,657. BRAMBLES Ltd/S has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About BRAMBLES Ltd/S

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It provides pallet and container pooling solutions through the CHEP and IFCO brands. It provides pooling Solutions and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of returnable pallets, crates and containers.

