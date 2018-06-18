Bread Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $41.87 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00007327 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Cobinhood and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003544 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018021 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015553 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00589815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00259271 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00094179 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,422,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cobinhood and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

