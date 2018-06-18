Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB) PT Lowered to C$4.40

Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$4.80 to C$4.40 in a research report released on Friday, June 1st. Cormark also issued estimates for Brick Brewing’s FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Shares of Brick Brewing traded up C$0.01, reaching C$3.96, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 7,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,928. Brick Brewing has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$4.75.

Get Brick Brewing alerts:

Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 million. Brick Brewing had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Brick Brewing Company Profile

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand; and value beer under the Laker, Red Baron, Red Cap, and Formosa brands in Canada and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes vodka and malt based coolers, and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as produces, sells, markets, and distributes various beer products under co-packaging agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for Brick Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brick Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.