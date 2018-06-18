Brokerages Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $288.71 Million

Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce sales of $288.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.22 million and the lowest is $283.20 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $338.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $293.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.51 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $14.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,148,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,998,000 after buying an additional 82,469 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,036,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,372,000 after buying an additional 3,028,210 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,733,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after buying an additional 51,248 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 806,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 422,800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,177.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

