Brokerages Anticipate RedHill Biopharma Ltd (RDHL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). RedHill Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 114.27% and a negative net margin of 726.64%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised RedHill Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on RedHill Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma opened at $7.25 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $146.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.69.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, and in-licensed/acquired drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company commercializes three gastrointestinal products in the United States, such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and acute enterocolitis and duodenal ulcers; EnteraGam, a prescription medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools; and Esomeprazole Strontium Delayed-Release Capsules 49.3 mg, a prescription proton pump inhibitor drug product indicated for adults for the treatment of GERD, risk reduction of NSAID-associated gastric ulcer, Helicobacter pylori eradication to reduce the risk of duodenal ulcer recurrence, and for pathological hypersecretory conditions.

