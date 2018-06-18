Brokerages Anticipate Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Tile Shop reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tile Shop.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Tile Shop’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tile Shop opened at $7.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. Tile Shop has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

