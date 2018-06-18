Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will post sales of $434.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.70 million and the highest is $436.90 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $344.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of FND opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $11,736,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $301,481,493.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,326,491 shares of company stock valued at $333,344,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

