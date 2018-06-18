Brokerages Expect Vericel Corp (VCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report $18.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $18.02 million. Vericel posted sales of $16.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $78.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.96 million to $78.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $93.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $95.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 67.15% and a negative net margin of 20.89%.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Vericel to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, March 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vericel from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, COO Daniel Orlando sold 34,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $445,746.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,210 shares in the company, valued at $289,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dominick Colangelo sold 28,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $404,692.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,085 shares in the company, valued at $743,720.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,137,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,758. The firm has a market cap of $434.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vericel has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

