BRP (DOO) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOO. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on BRP from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on BRP from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on BRP from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO traded up C$0.66 on Friday, reaching C$62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 276,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,064. BRP has a twelve month low of C$37.06 and a twelve month high of C$63.51.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion.

In other news, insider Anne-Marie Laberge sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.58, for a total transaction of C$370,498.50. Also, Director Edward Michael Philip sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.83, for a total value of C$1,978,560.00. Insiders have sold 65,699 shares of company stock worth $3,969,478 in the last 90 days.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.