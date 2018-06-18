Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 22.08%. equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

