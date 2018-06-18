CIGNA Co. (CI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.15 Billion

Analysts expect CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) to post $11.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CIGNA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.91 billion and the highest is $11.37 billion. CIGNA posted sales of $10.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CIGNA will report full-year sales of $44.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.17 billion to $45.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $47.29 billion to $48.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CIGNA.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.72. CIGNA had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CIGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CIGNA from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CIGNA in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.12.

CIGNA opened at $170.82 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CIGNA has a 1 year low of $163.02 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $176,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,640.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Hocevar sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $529,286.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,869,981 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in CIGNA by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in CIGNA by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CIGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CIGNA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in CIGNA by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

