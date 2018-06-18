Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citrix Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the cloud computing company an impact score of 45.5784907191314 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

CTXS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.43.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 49.52% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $697.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,655 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total transaction of $243,304.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 163,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jessica Soisson sold 3,281 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $352,510.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,955.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,035 shares of company stock worth $5,050,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

