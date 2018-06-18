Coimatic 3.0 Price Down 20.7% Over Last 7 Days (CTIC3)

Coimatic 3.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Coimatic 3.0 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Coimatic 3.0 has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Coimatic 3.0 has a market cap of $4,530.00 and $55.00 worth of Coimatic 3.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015552 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00588332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00258515 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00046721 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00094183 BTC.

Coimatic 3.0 Profile

Coimatic 3.0’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,512 tokens. Coimatic 3.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic. Coimatic 3.0’s official website is coimatic.com.

Buying and Selling Coimatic 3.0

Coimatic 3.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coimatic 3.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coimatic 3.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coimatic 3.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

