Five Point (FPH) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Head to Head Analysis

Five Point (NYSE: FPH) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Five Point shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of FRP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five Point and FRP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $139.43 million 11.18 $73.23 million ($0.61) -17.54 FRP $43.19 million 13.93 $41.75 million N/A N/A

Five Point has higher revenue and earnings than FRP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Five Point and FRP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 0 1 0 3.00 FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Point presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Five Point’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Five Point is more favorable than FRP.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and FRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point 122.14% -1.59% -1.09% FRP 90.05% -3.76% -2.44%

Summary

Five Point beats FRP on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The RiverFront on the Anacostia segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

