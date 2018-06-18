Head-To-Head Contrast: Dell Technologies (DVMT) & One Stop Systems (OSS)

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ: OSS) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

This table compares One Stop Systems and Dell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Stop Systems N/A N/A N/A Dell Technologies -3.69% 27.01% 3.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for One Stop Systems and Dell Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Stop Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dell Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

One Stop Systems presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.60%. Dell Technologies has a consensus price target of $113.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.84%. Given One Stop Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Dell Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Stop Systems and Dell Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Stop Systems $27.54 million 2.23 $90,000.00 $0.01 482.00 Dell Technologies $78.66 billion 0.86 -$3.73 billion $6.17 14.33

One Stop Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dell Technologies. Dell Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Stop Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dell Technologies beats One Stop Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions. It serves manufacturers of automated equipment used for telecommunication, industrial, and military applications. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions consisting of flash arrays, scale-out files, object platforms, and other software solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyper scale servers. The VMware segment offers compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security infrastructure software, including software-defined data center products, such as vSphere, vSAN, VMware NSX, and vRealize products; VMware Cloud solution that enables customers to run, manage, connect, and secure applications across private and public clouds; and end-user computing products comprising Workspace ONE solution, which enables IT organizations to deliver access to applications, data, and devices. The company also provides cybersecurity solutions; intelligence-driven information security solutions; cloud-native platform for software development and IT operations; cloud-based integration services; cloud software and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions that enable customers to migrate, run, and manage mission-critical applications in cloud-based IT environments; and financing services. The company was formerly known as Denali Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dell Technologies Inc. in August 2016. Dell Technologies Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.