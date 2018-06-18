Cormark Lowers Indigo Books & Music (IDG) Price Target to C$25.00

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.40% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

TSE IDG traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081. Indigo Books & Music has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$20.25.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of C$215.32 million during the quarter.

In other Indigo Books & Music news, insider Gerald Wilfred Schwartz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.29 per share, with a total value of C$96,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,200 shares of company stock worth $177,628.

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of November 3, 2017, it operated 89 superstores under the Chapters and Indigo banners; and 123 small format stores under the banners of Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks, and The Book Company.

