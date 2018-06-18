Analyzing AutoNation (NYSE:AN) & Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of AutoNation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and AutoNation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $11.12 billion 0.13 $213.44 million $7.73 9.24 AutoNation $21.53 billion 0.21 $434.60 million $3.81 12.97

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Group 1 Automotive. Group 1 Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoNation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Group 1 Automotive and AutoNation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 1 7 1 0 2.00 AutoNation 0 11 2 0 2.15

Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $81.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.65%. AutoNation has a consensus price target of $50.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than AutoNation.

Risk and Volatility

Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Group 1 Automotive pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AutoNation does not pay a dividend. Group 1 Automotive pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 1.86% 15.47% 3.43% AutoNation 1.99% 15.97% 3.75%

Summary

AutoNation beats Group 1 Automotive on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of February 15, 2018, it owned and operated 230 franchises, 175 dealership locations, and 48 collision centers that offer 32 brands of automobiles. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 360 new vehicle franchises from 253 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

