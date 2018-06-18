Reviewing MBIA (MBI) & NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

MBIA (NYSE: MBI) and NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

MBIA has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NMI has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MBIA and NMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MBIA -380.19% -30.18% -5.15% NMI 18.96% 10.27% 5.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of NMI shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of MBIA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of NMI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MBIA and NMI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MBIA $433.00 million 2.07 -$1.61 billion N/A N/A NMI $182.74 million 6.17 $22.05 million $0.57 30.18

NMI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MBIA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MBIA and NMI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MBIA 0 1 2 0 2.67 NMI 0 0 8 0 3.00

MBIA currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.17%. NMI has a consensus price target of $19.88, indicating a potential upside of 15.55%. Given MBIA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MBIA is more favorable than NMI.

Summary

NMI beats MBIA on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions and territories, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

