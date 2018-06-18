Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) vs. Oritani Financial (ORIT) Head-To-Head Review

Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) and Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Customers Bancorp and Oritani Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33 Oritani Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $38.30, indicating a potential upside of 25.66%. Oritani Financial has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Oritani Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Oritani Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $451.76 million 2.13 $78.83 million $2.20 13.85 Oritani Financial $159.31 million 4.83 $49.14 million $1.31 12.60

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oritani Financial. Oritani Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Customers Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Oritani Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Customers Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Oritani Financial pays out 76.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Oritani Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Oritani Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oritani Financial has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Oritani Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 17.07% 13.51% 0.90% Oritani Financial 22.22% 9.02% 1.22%

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Oritani Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

