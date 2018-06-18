Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) vs. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Critical Survey

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ: GNMX) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$34.71 million ($0.83) -1.49 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.95 million ($0.26) -16.96

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aevi Genomic Medicine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -160.09% -127.64% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -98.51% -54.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aevi Genomic Medicine and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aevi Genomic Medicine presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 242.74%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.76%. Given Aevi Genomic Medicine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aevi Genomic Medicine is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics beats Aevi Genomic Medicine on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival. It is developing NurOwn for various neurodegenerative diseases, including its lead indication, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as well as in preclinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, and autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

