Cthulhu Offerings (OFF) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Cthulhu Offerings (CURRENCY:OFF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Cthulhu Offerings coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cthulhu Offerings has traded flat against the US dollar. Cthulhu Offerings has a total market cap of $10,721.00 and $0.00 worth of Cthulhu Offerings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cthulhu Offerings alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003536 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015558 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00591438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00258948 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00047035 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00094107 BTC.

About Cthulhu Offerings

Cthulhu Offerings was first traded on September 14th, 2013. Cthulhu Offerings’ total supply is 2,624,319 coins. Cthulhu Offerings’ official Twitter account is @CthulhuOff. Cthulhu Offerings’ official website is cthulhuofferings.tk.

Cthulhu Offerings Coin Trading

Cthulhu Offerings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cthulhu Offerings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cthulhu Offerings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cthulhu Offerings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Cthulhu Offerings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cthulhu Offerings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.