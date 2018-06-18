Short Interest in DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) Drops By 50.5%

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,068,192 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 2,157,774 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,318,759 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 6,114.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCT Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCT Industrial Trust alerts:

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust traded down $0.33, hitting $65.32, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,025. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DCT Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. DCT Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

DCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

Receive News & Ratings for DCT Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCT Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.