Digital Rupees (CRYPTO:DRS) Achieves Market Cap of $66,025.00

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Digital Rupees has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Digital Rupees coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Rupees has a total market capitalization of $66,025.00 and $17.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Rupees alerts:

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001025 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000485 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees Coin Profile

Digital Rupees (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Digital Rupees is www.digitalrs.me.

Digital Rupees Coin Trading

Digital Rupees can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Rupees directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Rupees should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Rupees using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Rupees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Rupees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.