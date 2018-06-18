Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “Donaldson has a choppy earnings surprise history, having beaten estimates twice in the trailing four quarters for as many beats. Donaldson’s Engine Products segment has been showing great momentum, benefiting from strength in original equipment business, stabilization in market conditions and robust sales of replacement parts. A rebound in heavy duty truck production, past and new program wins and strong demand in the massive Chinese market are adding to Donaldson’s growth. However, on the flip side, the company’s operations remain vulnerable to weakness in the gas turbine market. Also, Donaldson’s gross margins are being compressed due to inflation, which is affecting the outlay on wages and raw materials like steel. Over the past year, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry average.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Gabelli raised Donaldson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Donaldson from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. 807,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,586. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.68 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.97%.

In other Donaldson news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $689,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

