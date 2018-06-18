LKQ Co. to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 29th, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.30, hitting $33.45, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 4,325,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. LKQ has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

In other news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Jude bought 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $74,282.40. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,030.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BP PLC bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter worth $48,281,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lunia Capital LP acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $12,202,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

