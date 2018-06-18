Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,486,923 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the April 30th total of 983,697 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,284. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,903,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,152,000 after buying an additional 1,562,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,361,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,505,000 after buying an additional 905,609 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1,039.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 662,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after buying an additional 604,169 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,635,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,083,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after buying an additional 423,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $53.00 price objective on Essent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

