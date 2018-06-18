Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4,673.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003536 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015558 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00591438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00258948 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00047035 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00094107 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero’s total supply is 194,000,000 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

