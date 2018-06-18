Evertec Inc (EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to report sales of $110.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.90 million. Evertec reported sales of $103.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year sales of $435.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.34 million to $439.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $459.21 million per share, with estimates ranging from $449.29 million to $471.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Evertec had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $110.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evertec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Evertec from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Evertec opened at $21.75 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evertec has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge LLC boosted its position in Evertec by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 576,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evertec in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evertec in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Evertec in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Evertec in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

