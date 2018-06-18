Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

Media coverage about Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fastenal earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0182696602105 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $49.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 3,043,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 13.66%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.68%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.31 per share, with a total value of $35,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Holden Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,155 shares of company stock worth $211,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

