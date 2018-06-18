Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 241,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 84,269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FATE opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $580.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,143.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.
