Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 241,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 328,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 84,269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FATE opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $580.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,143.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.