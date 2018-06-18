Ferro Co. (FOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $413.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce sales of $413.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $408.19 million. Ferro reported sales of $348.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOE. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 274,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,626. Ferro has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 209,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 744,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.