Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.68 Million

Brokerages expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce $172.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.10 million to $177.98 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $172.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $684.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $669.40 million to $693.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $727.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $708.20 million to $737.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In related news, major shareholder National Corp Leucadia purchased 7,000 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $128,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,270,578 shares in the company, valued at $60,145,929.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 377,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 59,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 113,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.94 million, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Fiesta Restaurant Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

