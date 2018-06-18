Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Insider Robert Gordon Carmichael Sells 10,000 Shares

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) insider Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$23,000.00.

Shares of Filo Mining remained flat at $C$2.22 during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$2.80.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.