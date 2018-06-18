CIRCOR International (CIR) and Mueller Water Products (MWA) Head to Head Comparison

Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) and CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mueller Water Products and CIRCOR International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Water Products $826.00 million 2.27 $123.30 million $0.44 26.95 CIRCOR International $661.71 million 1.23 $11.78 million $1.71 24.02

Mueller Water Products has higher revenue and earnings than CIRCOR International. CIRCOR International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mueller Water Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mueller Water Products and CIRCOR International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Water Products 12.47% 15.34% 6.26% CIRCOR International -1.32% 6.05% 2.27%

Risk & Volatility

Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIRCOR International has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mueller Water Products and CIRCOR International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Water Products 1 2 4 0 2.43 CIRCOR International 1 0 4 0 2.60

Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.23%. CIRCOR International has a consensus price target of $59.60, suggesting a potential upside of 45.08%. Given CIRCOR International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIRCOR International is more favorable than Mueller Water Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of CIRCOR International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mueller Water Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of CIRCOR International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CIRCOR International pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Mueller Water Products pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIRCOR International pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats CIRCOR International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. This segment sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers, including municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering products and systems; and leak detection and pipe condition assessment products and services primarily to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. Mueller Water Products, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves. It also provides instrumentation fittings and sampling systems comprising sight glasses and gauge valves; liquid level controllers and level switches, plugs and probes pressure controllers, and pressure regulators; and pipeline pigs, quick opening closures, and pig signalers. This segment offers its products and services to end-user customers, such as oil companies; engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies; and distributors through direct sales, sales representatives, and agents. The Advanced Flow Solutions segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used by various customers in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, process industries, and power generation markets. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers, power companies and their contractors, and other industrial customers. The Fluid Handling segment provides 3 and 2 screw, progressing cavity, specialty centrifugal, and gear metering pumps; multiphase pump systems; and oil mist systems, oil purifiers, and tank cleaning systems for the end-users, OEMs, defense contractors, and EPC companies. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

