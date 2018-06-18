Finish Line Inc (FINL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) will announce sales of $422.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Finish Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.80 million and the highest is $437.00 million. Finish Line posted sales of $429.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Finish Line will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Finish Line.

Get Finish Line alerts:

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Finish Line had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $561.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FINL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Finish Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Finish Line in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Finish Line during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Finish Line during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Finish Line during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Finish Line during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Finish Line during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Finish Line traded up $0.03, reaching $13.51, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,145,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,302. Finish Line has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Finish Line Company Profile

The Finish Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in the United States. The company offers athletic shoes, as well as an assortment of apparel and accessories of Nike, Brand Jordan, adidas, Under Armour, Puma, and other brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finish Line (FINL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finish Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finish Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.