FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FUJIFILM reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results. While revenues increased on a year-over-year basis, earnings declined. Top-line growth benefited from robust performance in medical systems and electronic materials businesses. We believe the expanding product portfolio will boost company’s share in the healthcare market, consequently driving top-line growth. The company has also forged partnerships with the likes of Takeda Pharmaceutical to solidify its position in the healthcare market. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, escalating tension over the future of the joint venture with Xerox, post the termination of the merger is likely to drag down shares in the near term.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares traded down $0.13, reaching $38.87, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 135,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,772. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.75%. sell-side analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

