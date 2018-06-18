FY2018 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Raised by Analyst

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst M. Mcconnell now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.90 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Analog Devices to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Shares of Analog Devices traded down $0.20, reaching $101.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,118,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,115. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $76.07 and a 52 week high of $103.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,679,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $226,301.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,642 shares of company stock worth $7,621,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

