Gale S. Fitzgerald Acquires 3,000 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Director Gale S. Fitzgerald bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DBD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,651. The company has a market cap of $941.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7,449.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,544,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 1,524,398 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 130,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after buying an additional 591,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

