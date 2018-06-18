MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) Insider Gary A. Mentesana Buys 757 Shares

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) insider Gary A. Mentesana bought 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $20,794.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,426.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MMA Capital Management traded up $0.15, hitting $27.00, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,800. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 27.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MMA Capital Management LLC has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $153.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Get MMA Capital Management alerts:

MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MMA Capital Management had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 115.03%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter.

MMA Capital Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $130,000.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MMA Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MMA Capital Management by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MMA Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MMA Capital Management by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MMA Capital Management by 107.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut MMA Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

MMA Capital Management Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.