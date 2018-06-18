GeoCoin (GEO) Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00013992 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $4,783.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.01473990 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007277 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013691 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00040221 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,170,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.