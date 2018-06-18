Goosehead Insurance Inc’s (GSHD) Quiet Period Will End on June 6th

Goosehead Insurance’s (NASDAQ:GSHD) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 6th. Goosehead Insurance had issued 8,530,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $85,300,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Goosehead Insurance’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. 434,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,047. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through Corporate Channel, and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained and managed by the company.

