Guess (GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Guess (NYSE:GES) will report sales of $645.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.00 million and the lowest is $641.35 million. Guess reported sales of $573.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guess.

Guess (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Guess had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $521.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Guess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Guess from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Guess in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Guess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guess in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Guess in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess traded up $0.14, hitting $21.80, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,513,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,164. Guess has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Guess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

About Guess

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

