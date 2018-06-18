Critical Analysis: Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) versus CARLSBERG AS/S (CABGY)

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS: CABGY) and Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of CARLSBERG AS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Anheuser Busch Inbev shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser Busch Inbev shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CARLSBERG AS/S has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser Busch Inbev has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CARLSBERG AS/S and Anheuser Busch Inbev’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CARLSBERG AS/S $9.39 billion 1.48 $191.24 million $0.98 23.82 Anheuser Busch Inbev $56.44 billion 2.96 $8.00 billion $4.04 24.39

Anheuser Busch Inbev has higher revenue and earnings than CARLSBERG AS/S. CARLSBERG AS/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anheuser Busch Inbev, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CARLSBERG AS/S and Anheuser Busch Inbev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CARLSBERG AS/S N/A N/A N/A Anheuser Busch Inbev 13.45% 19.43% 6.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CARLSBERG AS/S and Anheuser Busch Inbev, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CARLSBERG AS/S 1 3 1 0 2.00 Anheuser Busch Inbev 2 2 10 0 2.57

Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus price target of $123.04, indicating a potential upside of 24.87%. Given Anheuser Busch Inbev’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anheuser Busch Inbev is more favorable than CARLSBERG AS/S.

Dividends

CARLSBERG AS/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Anheuser Busch Inbev pays an annual dividend of $3.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CARLSBERG AS/S pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Anheuser Busch Inbev pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Anheuser Busch Inbev has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Anheuser Busch Inbev is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Anheuser Busch Inbev beats CARLSBERG AS/S on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, FIX ANEY, and Ringnes brand names. Carlsberg A/S also exports its products to approximately 100 countries worldwide. The company was founded in 1847 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

