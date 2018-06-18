Head-To-Head Contrast: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) & Petmed Express (PETS)

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Health and Petmed Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Health 3.59% 17.45% 6.10% Petmed Express 13.62% 34.76% 28.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CVS Health and Petmed Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Health 0 6 11 2 2.79 Petmed Express 1 3 2 0 2.17

CVS Health presently has a consensus price target of $86.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.95%. Petmed Express has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.81%. Given CVS Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVS Health is more favorable than Petmed Express.

Risk and Volatility

CVS Health has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Petmed Express has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of CVS Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Petmed Express shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CVS Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Petmed Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CVS Health pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Petmed Express pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CVS Health pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Petmed Express pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CVS Health has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. CVS Health is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVS Health and Petmed Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Health $184.77 billion 0.39 $6.62 billion $5.90 11.88 Petmed Express $273.80 million 3.31 $37.28 million $1.82 24.14

CVS Health has higher revenue and earnings than Petmed Express. CVS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petmed Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CVS Health beats Petmed Express on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services. This segment serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, Medicare Part D plans, managed Medicaid plans, plans offered on public and private exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans, and individuals under the CVS Caremark Pharmacy Services, Caremark, CVS Specialty, AccordantCare, SilverScript, Wellpartner, NovoLogix, Coram, Navarro Health Services, and ACS Pharmacy names. As of December 31, 2017, it had 23 retail specialty pharmacy stores, 18 specialty mail order pharmacies and 4 mail order dispensing pharmacies, and 83 branches for infusion and enteral services. The Retail/LTC segment sells prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, beauty products and cosmetics, personal care products, convenience foods, seasonal merchandise, and greeting cards, as well as offers photo finishing services. It has 9,803 retail stores in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Brazil primarily under the CVS Pharmacy, CVS, CVS Pharmacy y más, Longs Drugs, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, and Drogaria Onofre names; online retail pharmacy Websites; and 37 onsite pharmacy stores, long-term care pharmacy operations, and retail health care clinics. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies through its Website. It markets its products through Internet; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through 1-800-PetMeds catalogs, brochures, and postcards under various brands. PetMed Express, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

