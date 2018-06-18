Financial Contrast: JetPay (JTPY) & Alta Mesa Resources (AMR)

JetPay (NASDAQ: JTPY) and Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares JetPay and Alta Mesa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JetPay -4.54% -305.34% -0.88% Alta Mesa Resources N/A -7.96% -3.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for JetPay and Alta Mesa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JetPay 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alta Mesa Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

JetPay presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Alta Mesa Resources has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.29%. Given Alta Mesa Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alta Mesa Resources is more favorable than JetPay.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JetPay and Alta Mesa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JetPay $76.04 million 0.41 -$3.10 million ($0.75) -2.67 Alta Mesa Resources N/A N/A $1.89 million N/A N/A

Alta Mesa Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JetPay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of JetPay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of JetPay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

JetPay has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alta Mesa Resources has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alta Mesa Resources beats JetPay on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JetPay

JetPay Corporation provides debit and credit card processing, payroll, human capital management (HCM) and card services to businesses and their employees in the United States. The company operates through two segments, JetPay Payment Processing and JetPay HR and Payroll. It offers debit and credit processing and automated clearing house payment services to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as to large entities, which processes Internet transactions and recurring billings; and HCM services, including payroll, tax filing, time and attendance, HR, and other related services to small and medium-sized employers. The company also provides transaction processing services, such as end-to-end encryption and tokenization; high speed network and authorization; batch processing; gift cards; fraud protection; and Website or payment application services; and MAGIC, a payments gateway that provides real-time integrated solutions to merchants. In addition, it provides low-cost money management and payment services to unbanked and under-banked employees through prepaid debit cards. The company was formerly known as Universal Business Payment Solutions Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to JetPay Corporation in August 2013. JetPay Corporation is headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. The company also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, its oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves were 176.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and changed its name to Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. in February 2018. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.

