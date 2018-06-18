Reviewing Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) & iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB)

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index and Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $136.78 million 5.97 $49.54 million $2.07 9.83

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index.

Profitability

This table compares iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 38.13% 11.09% 6.51%

Dividends

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 1 1 2 2 2.83

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.85%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index.

Volatility and Risk

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is BlackRock Fund Advisors, which is indirectly owned by BlackRock, Inc.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, including first lien, unitranche, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies. The Company invests in illiquid securities, including debt and equity investments, of middle-market companies. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio included first lien/senior secured debt, first lien/last-out unitranche, second lien/senior secured debt, unsecured debt, preferred stock, common stock, and investment funds and vehicles.

