Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) & NorthWestern (NWE) Critical Comparison

NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NorthWestern and Public Service Enterprise Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 3 1 1 0 1.60 Public Service Enterprise Group 0 6 10 0 2.63

NorthWestern presently has a consensus target price of $54.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus target price of $52.35, indicating a potential downside of 0.35%. Given NorthWestern’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than Public Service Enterprise Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NorthWestern and Public Service Enterprise Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.31 billion 2.06 $162.70 million $3.30 16.44 Public Service Enterprise Group $9.08 billion 2.92 $1.57 billion $2.93 17.93

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Service Enterprise Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. NorthWestern pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. NorthWestern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and Public Service Enterprise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 12.86% 9.38% 3.01% Public Service Enterprise Group 21.68% 11.22% 3.62%

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats NorthWestern on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's electric transmission and distribution network consists of approximately 24,660 miles of overhead and underground transmission and distribution lines, as well as 385 transmission and distribution substations in Montana; and transmission and distribution network comprises of approximately 3,560 miles of overhead and underground transmission and distribution lines, as well as 126 substations in South Dakota. Its natural gas transmission system consists of approximately 2,100 miles of pipeline. The company serves approximately 718,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 24,000 circuit miles and 853,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 50 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 36,023 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,250 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. As of December 31, 2017, it had an installed fossil and nuclear generating capacity of approximately 10,562 megawatts. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

